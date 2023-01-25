Bronzeville Center for the Arts hires Milwaukee Architectural firm

Milwaukee’s proposed Bronzeville Center for the Arts, which would create a large Black arts and cultural destination, has hired the project’s architect.

M&E Architects+Engineers will be the lead architect for the 50,000-square-foot facility to be built at 2300 N. King Drive − site of a former Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources office that will be razed.

“BCA exists to increase our collective knowledge and engagement with African American art, art history and artists,” said Kristen Hardy, a Milwaukee attorney and the nonprofit group’s board president.

“As a Black-led firm with deep roots in our community, M&E Architects+Engineers shares our vision and is the right partner to help us bring it to life,” Hardy said, in a statement.

The center will feature exhibitions, education and immersive artistic programming.

