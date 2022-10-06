“Brons*xuals So Heated”: NBA Twitter Explodes as Former NBA Champion Makes Bold Kobe Bryant Claim Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Other Legends
It is always a heated and controversial debate about who the best player is. The GOAT debate has been going on for years. And everyone has their favorite pick for the best player of all time. Is it Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan and his double three-peats, Kobe Bryant and his five rings, or LeBron James and his dominance?
It does end up creating a Rumble in the NBA world when someone, especially a player names his favorite player. And this time, former NBA Champion Fred VanVleet’s opinion sent NBA fans into a state of frenzy.
Fred VanVleet is the Greatest of all time
Fred VanVleet appeared on the podcast ‘Ball Don’t Stop‘. He joined host Ekam Nagra to answer a few questions the host had for him. When Nagra asked VanVleet who is the best player for him, he answered Kobe Bryant.
Fred went on to say“Kobe is the guy for me like just, he is the guy for me. That’s my first impression of basketball, I watched him from, probably, I’m 28, so 2001 to the day he retired”. They also added, “He’s just, he’s just the guy for me, like the skillset, the drive, the mentality, the will, the athleticism, the shooting, it’s like, he’s just surgical”.
And as VanVleet had this to say about Bryant, fans on Twitter did their thing and ended up exploding. Many fans have their own take on who is the best player to ever play the game of basketball.
Many fans voiced their opinions in the comments section of the post.
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
Bronsexuals so heated rn lmao. He’s spitting facts
— Arnold (@arnold212facku) October 5, 2022
Lebron fans in their feelings. Look at their comments 😆
Player opinion only matters when it favors Lebron 🤡
— Brandon (@clickthatfollow) October 5, 2022
Horrible opinion. Not top 5
— BonesConnoisseur (@BonesEnjoyer) October 4, 2022
Kobe is not better than Larry Bird. And the 3 centers (Russ, Wilt and Kareem —and maybe Hakeem) are in their own category too. And Magic is right there too.
— Bifmaster (@BarryFranklin10) October 5, 2022
It’s always funny to me when players choose Kobe or Mike as the goat everyone takes it as gospel. But when a player says Lebron, people either ignore it or try to explain why they are wrong.
— Začć (@DailyDoseOfZack) October 5, 2022
VanVleet names Kobe Bryant as his Greatest of all time
As to what VanVleet had to say about Bryant, he is not the only one. Many current and former players have said Kobe Bryant as their pick.
Do you agree with Fred VanVleet’s pick? Who is the greatest of all time according to you? Let us know your pick in the comments below.