“Bronny James vs. Kian Anthony”: Sons of NBA Legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony Go Head-to-Head Post 20-Years to Their Father’s Matchup

It’s a surreal moment for NBA Veterans and future first-ballot Hall of Famers LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, with their sons gearing up for a much-awaited high-school contest on the hardwood, marking two decades to the highly publicized game between the St .Vincent-St. Mary High School and Oak Hill Academy in 2002.

Touted as high school rivals, both James and Anthony, were part of the iconic draft class of 2003, selected as the 1st and 3rd pick, respectively. Despite all the hype around them, the two former rookies would develop a lifetime of friendship, even playing a season together for the LA Lakers.

Both Bron and Melo were overnight success stories. While one awed everyone with his freakish athleticism, the other established himself as an elite scorer. Two decades later, a similar situation awaits their offspring, who face each other in an anticipated high school matchup televised nationally via ESPN.

Twenty years later @KingJames and @carmeloanthony faced off in high school, their sons Bronny and @kiyananthony will do the same Tonight on ESPN. Wild pic.twitter.com/U20DyenwLD — (@sportingnews) December 12, 2022

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon High School host Kian Anthony and Christ the King at Chatsworth, CA. The sons of NBA Legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, both teenage sensations have offers from some of the top colleges in the country.

A look at Bronny James and Kian Anthony ahead of their matchup.

Currently, in his senior year at Sierra Canyon, Bronny is a four-star recruit, ranked from as high as 34 to as low as 61, according to various Scouting websites. Standing at 6ft 3″ and weighing 180 lbs, King James’ eldest son is a combo guard who can shoot the ball while dishing out impressive assists.

Bronny and Sierra Canyon played in front of thousands Tonight and took the W Ashton Hardaway: 12 points

Isaiah Elohim: 9 points

Bronny James: 5 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists pic.twitter.com/ACvxTzioRh — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 4, 2022

Although Bronny may not be as physically gifted as his father, he does take to his old man’s high basketball IQ and defense.

Speaking of Kian Anthony, he is currently in his sophomore year in Christ The King Regional. Standing at 6ft 3″ and weighing 165 lbs, the 15-year-old has been quite the sensation on social media. The Talented wing player was fortunate enough to be offered a Scholarship from his father’s alma mater, Syracuse.

Carmelo and Kiyan were in the lab getting work in (Via @Cbrickley603) pic.twitter.com/GjEaQw5Ort — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 15, 2022

Can we see Bronny and Kian play in the NBA?

Although there may be some time before they make their NBA debut, one can foresee both Bronny and Kian going pro at some point in the future.

20 years ago LeBron and Melo went head-to-head in a high school game… Tonight Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony will be facing off for the first time Full circle moment @brhoops pic.twitter.com/2yqao2Lj6O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2022

The two talented teenagers already have a slew of top-tier colleges lined up to offer them scholarships, given their pedigree. What remains interesting to be seen is if the two play for the same team, something their fathers couldn’t accomplish to the fullest.

