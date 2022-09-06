Bronny James drops pics that will get Ohio State basketball fans hyped

Bronny James’ college decision has drawn plenty of speculation. Everyone wants to know where Lebron James’ oldest son will attend college. Bronny recently hinted at his potential decision after releasing pictures of himself in Ohio State basketball gear, per 247 Sports.

4⭐️ CG Bronny James just dropped his visit pics from his trip to Columbus 👀🌰 @Bucknuts247 📸 bronny/IG pic.twitter.com/LJEwg0jBCY — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 6, 2022

Lebron James and Bronny James recently visited Columbus, Ohio to watch Ohio State football’s season opener. The trip also may have been an opportunity for Bronny to check out Ohio State basketball’s facility in addition to the photoshoot.

Bronny James is not the highest rated prospect coming out of high school. But he still has a high ceiling and could emerge as a star in his senior season at Sierra Canyon this year.

If Bronny were to attend Ohio State, he would automatically be a fan favorite. LeBron is originally from Ohio and of course spent a number of seasons in Cleveland with the Cavaliers. When Bronny and LeBron attended the Ohio State football game, the crowd broke into a “we want Bronny” chant. He’s still in high school and already receiving that kind of attention. There is no question that he’d be a star playing for the Buckeyes.

In the end, Bronny James is going to receive plenty of interest from various schools. Michigan, Oregon, USC, and UCLA have all been linked to him. Bronny may opt for one of the Southern California schools given the fact that LeBron is on the Los Angeles Lakers.

But it seems as if Ohio State basketball may be the current favorite to land Bronny James.