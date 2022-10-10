Bronny James, DJ Wagner among Nike basketball’s NIL signings

Bronny James and DJ Wagner signed with Nike, among a handful of men’s and women’s basketball players and recruits, the company announced Monday. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon’s Juju Watkins rounded out Nike’s name, image and likeness (NIL) signings.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” said James, LeBron’s son and the nation’s No. 41 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 as a four-star combo guard from Sierra Canyon. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s Legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

James is not the only big name on the list, though.

Wagner, a five-star Recruit from Camden (NJ) High as the industry-generated 247Sports Composite’s No. 1 overall prospect for the Class of 2023, also Headlines the five.

“I’ve seen the impact this game — and the people who play it — can have on the community, and I’m looking forward to taking it to the next level with Nike in Camden and beyond,” Wagner said.

Clark, Jones and Watkins are respective stars in Women’s basketball as well.

“I grew up watching Nike Athletes across all sports play their game,” Clark said. “They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next.”

“My family’s always given back to the community and now it’s my turn,” Watkins added. “With Nike’s support, I know I can make a difference. I can’t wait to share my love for the game with young athletes in Los Angeles — especially in the Watts community — and around the world.”

In men’s basketball, the recruitments of James and Wagner are among the biggest nationally.

Wagner is between Kentucky and Louisville, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

James, on the other hand, is an intriguing case.

“I think the perception is that Bronny James is not going to play college basketball,” 247Sports director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein in July. “That is not fact by any stretch. But as you sit in a college coaches’ section and you just kind of hear what coaches are saying about this, I haven’t heard anyone who’s said, ‘Yeah, we’re making a hard push for Bronny.’ And it has nothing to do with the type of player he is. I think everybody is in agreement that he is a good player who can impact winning pretty much from Day 1 at the college level. I just think the perception — although we haven’t heard anything definitive at all out of Bronny’s camp — is that he is not likely to play college basketball.”