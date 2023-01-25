Bronny James, Andrej Stojakovic among the four McDonald’s All-Americans who have NBA dads

The McDonald’s All-American game features the best high school basketball players facing off against one another, and is arguably the most prestigious accomplishment at the high school hoops level.

On Tuesday the rosters for the game were announced, and there were a few names that most people who follow basketball should recognize. As sports fans, we are all getting to, or for some have already gotten to, an age where our favorite player’s kid starts to rise through the ranks.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button