Bronny James, 2023 class visit Ohio State for Notre Dame football game

Ohio State Hosted its four-man 2023 recruiting class plus a pair of potential candidates to fill it out as the football team Hosted Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.

Verbal commitments Scotty Middleton, Austin Parks, Devin Royal and George Washington III were all on campus for official visits, and the same goes for uncommitted, four-star guard Taison Chatman. But the pregame sideline focus was primarily directed at one player who was on an Unofficial visit: Bronny James, Lebron James’ son and a member of the 2023 class who is considering the Buckeyes.

James spent about four hours earlier in the day visiting with the program, watching some practice and even taking part in a photoshoot that has become customary with most recruiting visits. When the visit ended around 3:30 pm, the James family left campus for a few hours but returned roughly an hour before the 7:30 pm kickoff.

