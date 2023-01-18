Broncs, Lady Broncs soccer drop matches to Cal City

Tami Mondragon is in the middle of the action for Kern Valley against Cal City. | Howard Pasamanick

Playing at home after nearly a month since their last game, the Kern Valley boys and girls soccer teams showed rust and sluggishness, and both squads were defeated by Cal City, Jan. 12.

The Kern Valley girls soccer team had two games scheduled last week, but settled for one as the Rosamond games were rescheduled to be played Jan. 23. The Lady Broncs fell to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in High Desert League play with a 2-0 loss to Cal City (4-8-1, 2-3). Kern Valley girls soccer Coach Paul Armes said the team was not in sync.

“Due to the holiday break and cancellations, we hadn’t played for a month and it showed. We were rusty – very rusty. We were the better team, but we just made a lot of poor-choice mistakes. Cal City capitalized on two of them and that was the game,” Armes said.

The Lady Broncs also finished the game short-handed.

“We ended the game with four starters sick or hurt, so that didn’t help,” Coach Armes said. “We now focus on our next two away games this week vs. Bishop and Mammoth.”

The boys soccer team (4-4-1 overall and 1-3-1 in HDL) lost a tough 3-2 game to Cal City (6-10, 3-2) on Jan. 12, also showing Rust from the break. Kern Valley took a 1-0 lead at halftime, but were outplayed and outscored 3-1 in the second half to take the loss before a home crowd.