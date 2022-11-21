Broncos waive Veteran RB Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon’s run in Denver is over.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos waived the veteran running back, per sources informed of the situation.

The team later confirmed the move.

Cutting Gordon comes after another mistake-filled game in which the running back again fumbled near the goal line, costing the Broncos a chance at a touchdown late in the first half of Sunday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was Gordon’s fifth fumble of the season, two of which were lost.

“I was really sick about it,” Gordon said of his fumble following the game. “I shot myself in the foot, and I’m a little salty. I was feeling it today.”

Gordon’s end in Denver might have come much earlier this season. He appeared to be benched in Week 4’s defeat in Vegas following a fumble. But Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury in the same game gave Gordon a bit longer leash.

The running back finally ran out of rope with continued mental errors. He’s dropped passes, missed blocks, and hasn’t been very good on the ground, averaging 3.13 yards per carry the past eight games.

Gordon has been outplayed by 32-year-old Latavius ​​Murray, who figures to take the lead role into Week 12.

Still, given his experience, Gordon could be claimed by a club in need of a veteran, who, in the past, has shown running and pass-catching ability.

Waiving Gordon this week becomes more interesting, with newly acquired RB Chase Edmonds exiting Sunday’s game early with an injury. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Edmonds is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain.