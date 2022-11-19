Broncos vs. Raiders prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 11 best bets from proven model

Longtime AFC West rivals will face off on Sunday when the Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (3-6) host Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are coming off tough losses with Denver looking to bounce back from a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas hoping to rebound from a 25-20 setback against the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders lead the all-time series 66-54-2. Both teams are 3-6 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET. Denver is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Broncos picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Raiders and just locked in its Picks and NFL Week 11 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Raiders:

Broncos vs. Raiders spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos vs. Raiders over/under: 41.5 points

Broncos vs. Raiders money line: Denver -145, Las Vegas 122

Broncos vs. Raiders picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

What you need to know about the Broncos

The Broncos came up short against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, falling 17-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but Wilson led the way with a 66-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil. The Broncos’ defense held standout Tennessee running back Derrick Henry to only 53 yards on 19 carries, and continues to be the only real bright spot for Denver in 2022.

The Broncos enter Week 11 leading the NFL in scoring defense, allowing only 16.6 points per game on average. On the flip side, the Broncos rank last in the league in points scored per game (14.6). If those stats hold for the remainder of the season, the Broncos will join the 1946 Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams in NFL history to lead the league in scoring defense and rank last in scoring offense. One Matchup worth watching in this game that lacks any real playoff implications is Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams versus Broncos likely All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

What you need to know about the Raiders

Meanwhile, Las Vegas lost 25-20 to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. Las Vegas’ loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of WR Davante Adams, who caught nine passes for one TD and 126 yards, and Carr, who passed for 248 yards and two TDs and 248 yards on 38 attempts. Carr ended up with a quarterback rating of 99.5.

The Raiders have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this season, and their loss to the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts served as a microcosm of how things have gone in Josh McDaniels’ first year as the team’s head coach. The Talent is there — Adams remains one of the league’s premier Offensive players, running back Josh Jacobs is likely headed to the Pro Bowl, and Maxx Crosby is an elite edge rusher — but the wins haven’t come. The Raiders played arguably their best game of the season when they beat the Broncos 32-23 in Week 4, and will be looking to replicate that performance on Sunday.

How to make Broncos vs. Raiders Picks

The model has simulated Broncos vs. Raiders 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raiders vs. Broncos? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Broncos vs. Raiders spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 153-108 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.