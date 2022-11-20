Broncos vs. Raiders Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday’s NFL game

After two games on the road, the Denver Broncos are heading back home. Denver and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Broncos might have drawn first blood against the Tennessee Titans last week, but it was Tennessee who got the last laugh. Denver fell to Tennessee 17-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got one touchdown from QB Russell Wilson. One of the most thrilling moments was Virgil’s 66-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas didn’t finish too far behind, but the Squad still lost 25-20 to the Indianapolis Colts last week. The Raiders’ defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of WR Davante Adams, who caught nine passes for one TD and 126 yards, and QB Derek Carr, who passed for two TDs and 248 yards on 38 attempts. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 135.30.

This next Matchup is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Denver is now 3-6 while Las Vegas sits at 2-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. Less enviably, the Raiders are fifth worst in the league in yards allowed per game, with 376.1 on average.