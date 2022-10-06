Broncos vs. Colts odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5 ‘Thursday Night Football’

When the Broncos host the Colts to open NFL Week 5 on “Thursday Night Football” (8:15 pm ET, Amazon Prime Video), it will be about two teams trying to make up for the losses of their talented top running backs. While Denver lost Javonte Williams (knee) to a major injury for the season, Indianapolis will be without Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for the first time in his career.

Russell Wilson is coming off his most productive game for the Broncos, but they lost to the Raiders on the road to fall to 2-2. Matt Ryan and the Colts upset the Chiefs in Week 3, but they’re 1-2-1 after losing their third AFC South contest at home to the Titans last week.

How will this matchup play out for two underachieving playoff hopefuls in the conference?

Here’s everything to know about betting on Broncos vs. Colts in Week 5, including updated odds, Trends and our expert’s Prediction for “Thursday Night Football.”

NFL WEEK 5 PICKS: Against the spread | Straight-up predictions

Broncos vs. Colts odds for Thursday Night Football

Spread: Broncos by 3

Broncos by 3 Over/under: 42

42 Moneyline: Broncos +150, Colts -170

The Broncos have been lingering as field-goal favorites all week and the hook has disappeared. The Colts are in a tough spot without Taylor on the road on a short week.

(betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook)

Broncos vs. Colts all-time series

Barring a tie, either Denver or Indianapolis, Peyton Manning’s two former teams, will take the lead. The series is deadlocked 14-14. The Colts won the 2019 meeting at home and also have taken 3 of 5. The Broncos last beat the Colts at home in 2016.

Three Trends to know

—54 percent of spread bettors are siding with the Broncos to take care of the small number at home after they beat the Texans and 49ers in Denver.

—61 percent of total bettors see the game going under partly because Taylor and Williams put dents in both teams’ running games.

—The Colts were 10-7 against the spread last season. The Broncos were 8-8 against the spread last season. Both teams have started 1-3 this season.

Three things to watch

Let Russ ride?

Wilson had his best game of the season with multiple TDs including a rushing score against the Raiders. There has been developing flow with wide receivers and Courtland Sutton. The Broncos are down Williams and Melvin Gordon has had fumbling issues with limited pop while running with his 29-year-old wear. Wilson needs to stay sharp in the passing game vs. a struggling defense.

Who will run for the Colts?

Nyheim Hines is their key receiver out of the backfield. Deon Jackson is a green special teams player. Look for a good chunk of former Bronco Phillip Lindsay, a Colorado native coming off the practice squad. Lindsay will have Revenge on his mind because he was upset about Denver moving on from him after two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in favor of adding Gordon.

Who will run for the Broncos?

Gordon will take “the lead” but the team did play Mike Boone often against the Raiders after Williams went down and signed Latavius ​​Murray, who was a strong sub at times for the Ravens last season and just scored with the Saints in London in Week 4 .This figures to be “a hot hand” committee approach to think they will lean on Wilson more.

Stat that matters

170.8. That’s how many passing yards per game on average the Broncos have given up so far, good for No. 5 in the NFL. Their pass rush will be down Randy Gregory (knee), but they did rip into Davis Mills and Jimmy Garoppolo at home. There’s not a good feeling that a slumping Matt Ryan will solve them sans Taylor.

Broncos vs. Colts Prediction

The Colts will find it difficult to move the ball without Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. facing a tough matchup against Pat Surtain II in coverage. The Broncos can still get to Ryan with Bradley Chubb and they have played dominant defense at home. Indianapolis won’t be able to cool off Wilson enough.

Broncos 24, Colts 13