Broncos vs. Chargers odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, Prediction by NFL model is 146-106 run

High-profile quarterbacks will square off to end Week 6 on Monday Night Football. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle between AFC West teams. SoFi Stadium hosts the game in Los Angeles, with Wilson expected to play despite a shoulder injury. Denver is 2-3 this season, while Los Angeles enters at 3-2 after back-to-back wins.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds. Before locking in any Chargers vs. Broncos picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Chargers and just locked in its Picks and MNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -4.5

Broncos vs. Chargers over/under: 45.5 points

Broncos vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -220, Broncos +180

DEN: The Broncos are 1-4 against the spread this season

LAC: Chargers are 4-1 against the spread this season

Broncos vs. Chargers picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is in the top 10 in turnover avoidance this season, committing only six giveaways in five games. That includes only three interceptions, a top-eight mark in the league, and the team’s ball security boosts overall efficiency. The Broncos also have a potent connection with quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, as Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and Sutton is No. 6 in the league with 417 receiving yards.

Los Angeles is having issues on defense, ranking No. 30 in allowing 27.2 points per game. The Chargers are giving up 2.35 points per drive and are in the bottom 10 of the league in total defense, yielding 368.2 yards per game. Denver should benefit from an opponent that has not created a single turnover via fumble this season, and the Chargers are dead-last in yards per carry allowed (5.8) this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has dynamic weapons on the Offensive side, headlined by quarterback Justin Herbert. He has 79 passing touchdowns in his first 37 NFL games and is aiming to become the fourth-fastest quarterback to reach 80 touchdown tosses in league history. This season, Herbert is No. 2 with 1,478 passing yards and in the top five in passing touchdowns (10), passer rating (100.8), and completions (133).

Behind Herbert, the Chargers have confidence in running back Austin Ekeler, who is averaging 154.0 scrimmage yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game in the last two outings. Ekeler is in the top five with five touchdowns in 2022 and ranks in the top 10 in all-purpose yards and yards from scrimmage. That combination, along with strong Offensive line play and wide receivers, leads the Chargers to top-10 marks in scoring offense (24.4 points per game), total offense (390.4 yards per game), turnover rate (5.5%), and sack rate allowed (2.4%). See which team to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Chargers Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total. In fact, it’s calling for 47 combined points. It also says one of the spreads has all the value. You can only get the model’s MNF Picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Broncos spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.