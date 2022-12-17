Broncos vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 15 best bets from proven model

The Denver Broncos (3-10) are set to host the Arizona Cardinals (4-9) in a matchup between teams in the midst of disappointing seasons on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are 2-4 at home, while Arizona is 3-2 on the road. Both teams will be led by their backup quarterbacks with Kyler Murray (knee) out for the year, and Russell Wilson (concussion) out for this game. Brett Rypien will be starting for the Broncos, and Colt McCoy for the Cardinals. Denver is coming off a 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Arizona is looking to bounce back from its 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET. Denver is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 36.5.

Broncos vs. Cardinals spread: Broncos -1.5

Broncos vs. Cardinals over/under: 36.5 points

Broncos vs. Cardinals money line: Denver -125, Arizona +105

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

What you need to know about the Broncos

Denver was hampered by 95 penalty yards against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. Denver didn’t finish too far behind, but still lost 34-28 to Kansas City. Wilson had one of his better games since coming to Denver, throwing three touchdown passes and adding 57 yards on the ground.

Unfortunately, any momentum they built up against Kansas City will likely come to a halt with Wilson unavailable on Sunday. In Rypien’s first start of the season, he completed 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards and one interception. The Broncos will likely lean on their defense, which still ranks in the top five of the NFL in points allowed per game (18.3).

What you need to know about the Cardinals

Meanwhile, the Cardinals came up short against the New England Patriots this past Monday, falling 27-13. QB Colt McCoy had a tough game, throwing one interception. Running back James Conner rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Arizona is stumbling into the game with the third most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 39 on the season. Their defense should get a break on Sunday against the Broncos, who rank dead last in the NFL in points scored per game (14.9) and will be without Wilson and wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Arizona is 6-7 against the spread in 2022.

