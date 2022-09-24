Broncos vs. 49ers odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 139-102 run

The Denver Broncos (1-1) and San Francisco 49ers (1-1) will meet on Sunday Night Football as part of the Week 3 NFL schedule. The Niners were able to bounce back last week with a win after starting the season 0-1. In Week 2, San Francisco beat Seattle 27-7. Meanwhile, Denver narrowly beat the Houston Texans 16-9 last Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the starting quarterback for San Francisco after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 pm ET from Empower Field at Mile High. San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 44. Before making any Broncos vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Broncos vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -1.5

Broncos vs. 49ers over/under: 44 points

Broncos vs. 49ers money line: Denver +105, San Francisco -125

SF: 49ers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

DEN: Under is 6-0 in the Broncos’ last six games in September

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos’ offense hasn’t looked the sharpest yet with quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett calling the shots. Despite their struggles, they are currently ranked eighth in passing yards per game (265.5). Wilson has the arm strength and accuracy to make any throw on the field. The nine-time Pro-Bowler is a Menace once the play breaks down due to his outstanding playmaking ability outside the pocket.

Wilson has thrown for 559 yards with two passing touchdowns through two games. In Week 1, he went 29-of-42 for 340 yards and a passing touchdown. Receiver Courtland Sutton is a strong target on the outside for Denver. Sutton is listed at 6-foot-4 and can soar over defenders and snag contested balls. The 26-year-old is leading the team in receiving yards (194) on 11 receptions. Last week, Sutton came down with seven catches for 122 yards.

Why the 49ers can cover

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan loves to run the football and establish the ground game early and often. The Niners can then build play-action off of the run game and take their deep shots downfield. Through two games, San Francisco is fourth in rushing yards per game (182.5). Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is now the lead man in the backfield with Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined.

Wilson Jr. has strong vision to find the open hole and get to the second level. The 25-year-old stepped up last week and had 103 total scrimmage yards, with 84 coming on the ground. Receiver Deebo Samuel is another Weapon who takes carries from the backfield. The 2021 Pro Bowler has 12 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also reeled in seven passes for 58 yards.

