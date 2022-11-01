Broncos trade pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for 2023 first-round pick, RB Chase Edmonds

Sitting at 5-3, in the thick of the AFC playoff race, the move bolsters a Dolphins defense that has been gorged for stretches this season. Miami has held just two opponents under 340 yards this season, including giving up 393 yards to the Lions this past Sunday in Detroit.

Miami has generated 15 sacks on the season, tied for the ninth fewest in the NFL through eight weeks.

Finally healthy, Chubb has performed well this season in Denver, netting 5.5 sacks and 26 total pressures. He’ll immediately upgrade the Dolphins’ edge alongside Jaelen Phillips and Melvin Ingram.

Trading Chubb signals that Broncos general manager George Paton didn’t plan to franchise tag the pass rusher and wasn’t going to pay big money to retain the former first-round pick with an injury history. Getting a first-round selection back is a stellar move.

Denver went ahead and added a pass rusher minutes after letting go of Chubb. The Broncos acquired Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick, per Rapoport.

At 3-5, the Broncs were a prime sell candidate ahead of the trade deadline needing to replenish the draft capital following the Russell Wilson trade in the offseason. Chubb was the biggest chip in Paton’s arsenal.