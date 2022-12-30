Broncos Stars Defend Russell Wilson Amid Heavy Criticism

It has been a rough year for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, going from potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to the biggest disappointment in the league. As a result, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit in the public, with his leadership specifically coming into question.

Former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe provided the latest criticism, saying that Broncos players are “seething” over both Wilson’s play and over the quarterback’s reported office and parking space.

“I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it, You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro,” Sharpe said. “You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

