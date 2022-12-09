Broncos select’s 2023 NFL mock draft

Finally!

Every time we pass along an NFL mock draft that has the Denver Broncos selecting a pass rusher in 2023, fans comment, “We need Offensive linemen!”

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar must have read the comments.

In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft for Touchdown Wire, Farrar has the Broncos selecting Northwestern Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski in the first round (24th overall).

That first-round pick Originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers — Denver acquired it from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb earlier this season.

Skoronski (6-4, 315 pounds) is a junior tackle who earned preseason first-team All-American recognition from the Associated Press going into the 2022 season. He appeared in 33 games over the last three years for the Wildcats.

The Broncos Desperately need a new right tackle after spending several years trying to patch up the position with short-term solutions. Cam Fleming has started a majority of the team’s games at RT this season due to various injuries at the position, but he’s not the long-term answer.

Fans in Denver would presumably love to see Skoronski help patch up the team’s offensive line in 2023.

Story Originally appeared on Broncos Wire