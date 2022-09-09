Broncos-Seahawks preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, Prediction

The first week of the 2022 NFL season comes to a close Monday with a primetime Matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in Washington.

FOX Sports’ staff of NFL Writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for Weekly Matchup analysis and game predictions.

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Overview: Russell Wilson faces his former team for the first time when the Broncos travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seahawks. The Broncos lead the all-time series 35-21, but Seattle has won three of the past five matchups. Geno Smith won the starting quarterback job over Drew Lock during training camp and will replace Wilson at quarterback for Seattle. Wilson had a 104-53-1 record as a starter with Seattle. His 113 career wins, including the playoffs, are the most by a quarterback in his first 10 NFL seasons in league history.

Related: AFC West guide: Expectations, predictions on Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders

Matchups to watch: Denver’s running backs vs. Seattle’s front seven

While much of the focus will be on Wilson and how he handles playing at Lumen Field, the game could be determined by how Seattle’s defense holds up against Denver’s running back tandem of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon . The two combined for 1,821 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs last season. The Seahawks allowed 143 rushing yards per contest during preseason play.

Key stats: Wilson will be the sixth different Week 1 starting QB for the Broncos over the past six seasons (2017 Trevor Siemian 2018 Case Keenum 2019 Joe Flacco 2020 Drew Lock, 2021 Teddy Bridgewater ). Wilson is 57-21 in 78 regular-season starts in Seattle.

Related: The Broncos committed to Russell Wilson. How can they best build around him?

Prediction: Seattle wants to ruin Wilson’s homecoming, but it’s hard to see how the Seahawks muster much offense against the Broncos, who boast one of the NFL’s top defenses. Wilson will make enough plays on offense for Denver to scratch out a win. The Seahawks were a league-worst 0-5 in games decided by three points or fewer last season. Broncos 24, Seahawks 21 — Eric D. Williams

Related: NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks

Denver Broncos DEN -6.5

-303

o44.5

Seattle Seahawks SEA +6.5

+220

u44.5

