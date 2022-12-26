Broncos’ Russell Wilson clowned by Twitter after loss to Rams

We’re sure that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson still has plenty of reasons to feel good about his life on Christmas Day, but it certainly doesn’t include the performance he showed up with during their 51-14 road loss against Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson was atrocious again in another start for the Bengals. They got intercepted twice right in the very first quarter of the game. He finished with just 214 passing yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions while completing just 15 of his 27 pass attempts. He was also blown up in the pocket for six sacks, resulting in a loss of 40 yards.

With his forgettable performance comes the expected clowning from Twitter.

Russell Wilson just threw a touchdown to Greg Dulcich — Russ’s 12th of the season. Wilson now has as many TDs as he does bathrooms in his $25M mansion. pic.twitter.com/kXmq69dceD — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 26, 2022

Russell Wilson: “Broncos country Let’s ride!” Broncos Country: pic.twitter.com/GhYcwqPRXj — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 25, 2022

“It can’t get any worse than Tua today.” Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/2PMapOlnqb — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 25, 2022

What makes Wilson’s first season with the Broncos even more frustrating is the fact that Denver bet the farm and its future on him. The Broncos traded multiple future picks — among other assets — to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson back in the offseason before signing him to a gargantuan five-year $242.5 million contract extension last September.

$165 million dollars guaranteed. What the Broncos gave up for Russell Wilson. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 26, 2022

Russell Wilson needs to be Arrested for Stealing $253 Million Dollars and I’m not even joking Arrest this man. pic.twitter.com/czCRUtctP8 — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 25, 2022

Russell Wilson is good and terrible today. Broncos let him cook and he burned Christmas dinner. I’m so sorry Bronco Country. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😤😤😤 — Shannon Sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 25, 2022

2022 Broncos players talking about Russell Wilson on the 30 for 30 that comes out in 2032 pic.twitter.com/pNIJcvmhyH — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) December 25, 2022

Through 16 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL regular season, the Broncos only have four wins to show. They’re already out of contention for a spot in the Playoffs and seemingly have an unclear direction in 2023 with Wilson.

Wilson, who even got roasted on live TV by none other than Bikini Bottom’s own, Patrick Star, still has two games left in 2022 to give a promising performance that Broncos fans can cling to.

The 4-11 Broncos will be meeting the Kansas City Chiefs next on the road in Week 17 before going back home for the regular-season finale versus Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.