Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players

After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender.

Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos have received “multiple trade inquiries” about three of their better players: Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Schefter is reporting that Denver would like to keep all three players in house, but the organization “would have to ponder” any legitimate offers that come its way.

The Broncos theoretically could be inclined to move Chubb if they aren’t overly confident in their chances to extend the 2020 Pro Bowler who is playing on the final year of his contract. Jeudy and Hamler, a pair of 2020 draft picks, both have more term on their respective deals, but they probably could fetch significant trade Returns from playoff-bound teams in need of wide receiver help. However, diminishing the receiving corps would be a bit of a head-scratcher for the Broncos after they made such a big investment in Wilson.

Speaking of the superstar signal-caller, he will be sidelined Sunday due to a partially torn hamstring. Fourth-year pro Brett Rypien will start behind center for Denver when it hosts the New York Jets for a Week 7 matchup.