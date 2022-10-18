Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers on Monday

Yet again, Russell Wilson walked away from a Denver Broncos defeat with an injury added to a stroke.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos’ Monday night loss to the host Los Angeles Chargers, Denver head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced after the game.

Hackett did not offer any specifics or if there was a concern regarding Wilson’s availability going forward. Wilson didn’t offer much more detail, but said he was injured in the fourth quarter.

“I got my hammy, I kinda scrambled and moved around on one, I had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “Just tried to play through it and all that. I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else, especially early on and then that happened. So that was a little unfortunate, but, ya know, trying to find a way to win a game.”

The Broncos lost their third straight game to fall to 2-4. Wilson was outstanding at the start, completing his first 10 passes, including a 39-yard touchdown to rookie Greg Dulcich. However, he ended the day 15 of 28 for 188 yards.

After a Week 5 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson required a procedure near his throwing shoulder aimed at relieving some discomfort. He was seen during Monday’s game with his shoulder wrapped.