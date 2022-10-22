Broncos QB Russell Wilson a game-time decision with hamstring injury

Week 7 of the NFL season is here.

With Thursday’s battle between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints out of the way, here’s everything you need to know injury-wise heading into Sunday.

Broncos’ Wilson a ‘game-time decision’

Russell Wilson is being considered a “game-time” decision.

The Denver Broncos quarterback has been a limited participant in practice this week due to a hamstring injury, marking the second significant injury he has sustained this month. Wilson is “day-to-day,” making his status for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets unclear.

“We can always adjust to make sure we’ve got the best scenario out there, we just want to be sure that he can protect himself,” Broncos head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, via ESPN. “That’s probably the most important thing.”

If Wilson can’t go, backup Brett Rypien will take his place.

Wilson first went down with his hamstring injury late in Denver’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. The veteran quarterback also sustained a partial muscle tear in his right shoulder against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 2.

Wilson had 188 passing yards with one touchdown in Monday’s loss, which marked the third straight defeat for the Broncos. The Jets have won three straight and are off to their best start since 2015.

JK Dobbins is out again.

Dobbins is set to undergo an arthroscopic knee injury and will miss up to six weeks for the Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dobbins, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, returned for the Ravens in Week 3. He has 123 rushing yards and one touchdown on 35 carries in four games, and he had 15 yards on seven attempts last Sunday in Baltimore’s loss to the New York Giants.

The 23-year-old will now miss at least the Ravens’ next three games, starting with Sunday’s against the Cleveland Browns. If his recovery goes well, he could return after the Ravens’ bye week for their Nov. 20 Matchup against the Carolina Panthers, although his return will likely be closer to the start of December.

Story continues

While Dobbins is out Sunday, quarterback Lamar Jackson was taken off Baltimore’s injury report after his hip injury. Tight end Mark Andrews was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Ravens running back JK Dobbins is set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, and will miss 4-6 weeks with his latest injury. (AP/Nick Wass)

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Clears concussion protocol

Pittsburgh Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in line to start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Pickett cleared concussion protocols Friday morning, the team announced. They practiced fully all week, the team said, and will start Sunday night in Miami.

Pickett went down in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday after his head hit the turf during a sack. He was replaced by backup Mitch Trubisky, who led the team to a 20-18 win.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace cleared concussion protocols on Friday, too, and will make their returns Sunday.

Pickett, who made his first start on Sunday, went 11-of-18 for 67 yards and threw a touchdown. The win snapped a four-game losing skid for Pittsburgh.

The Browns will be without right guard Wyatt Teller on Sunday.

Teller was ruled out of their game against Baltimore with a right calf strain, something he went down with during the Browns’ loss to the Patriots last weekend. He has been wearing a walking boot all week, and will be replaced by Hjalte Froholdt.

Cornerback Denzel Ward will also miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore due to a concussion, marking his second straight game on the sideline.

The Browns have lost three straight.

Jets’ Elijah Moore inactive vs. Broncos

Jets receiver Elijah Moore won’t travel with the team to Denver this weekend after he requested a trade Thursday.

Moore will be replaced by Denzel Mims, who has yet to play this season after his own trade request.

The Jets have won three straight heading into Sunday’s Matchup with the Broncos, which marks their best start since 2015.

Dak back for Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back.

Prescott will start this weekend against the Lions after injuring his thumb in Dallas’ season opener. Backup Cooper Rush held things down during his absence, and got the team to a 4-2 start.