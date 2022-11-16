Broncos Player Sues Chargers, NFL, ESPN, Others After ACL Tear

Broncos outside linebacker and special teams player Aaron Patrick is suing a slew of organizations, including the Chargers, NFL and ESPN, after tearing his ACL last month.

The lawsuit was filed in California on Tuesday morning by his attorney, William M. Berman. For the following defendants, Patrick is suing for alleged premises liability: SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Parkland Company LLC, Stockbridge, The Flesher Group, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment and the Chargers.

The above defendants plus ESPN, the league, Moe “Green Hat” and Roe Mat Company are being sued for negligence.

The incident occurred during the Oct. 17 Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Broncos when Patrick tried to tackle Chargers punt returner DeAndre Carter. Patrick stepped on the Mats covering the cables leading to the league’s replay monitor. The linebacker could be seen trying to avoid colliding with the NFL’s TV liaison (Green Hat), and according to the press release on the lawsuit, he did ultimately collide with the individual and his foot rolled.

