Broncos Owner Recently Traveled to Michigan to Meet Jim Harbaugh, per Report

Broncos owner Greg Penner reportedly traveled to Ann Arbor to meet with Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh last week regarding the franchise’s head Coach vacancy, despite the Wolverines Coach stating firmly that he would remain with the program on Jan. 16.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the follow-up meeting between Penner, Denver’s general manager George Paton and Harbaugh was one of due diligence as the Broncos leadership carried out the same assembly with the seven other candidates vying to become the franchise’s next coach. However, a deal between Harbaugh and the Broncos failed to come to fruition.

