Broncos notebook: Broncos’ goal in finale vs. Chargers? “Hug and laugh” after a win, Rosburg says Broncos

ENGLEWOOD — Ted Lasso, er, Jerry Rosburg has a vision.

Can you see it now?

“I want those players to come off the field on Sunday, go in the locker room and hug each other and laugh. I want them to go out in the parking lot with their family and their wives are happy and their children are laughing,” Rosburg, the Broncos interim coach, said Monday.

The Broncos host the Chargers in the season finale at 2:25 pm Sunday. This is how a bad season ends on a good note, according to Rosburg, who channels a spiritual side of American football.

“I want the fans to be cheering them. I want them to be driving away from the stadium and they’re waving at them instead of giving them the raspberry,” he said.

Now that’s a gameplan: The Broncos completing a game at Empower Field at Mile High without drawing boos from the locals. That would be a first this season.

The Broncos show one win against a team that currently boasts a winning record — a Week 3 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers that, by now, feels like it took place in a different century.

Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Chiefs was the kind of spirited, smart effort that Broncos Country has been longing for. The Broncos had a season-low three penalties. They fell behind 27-17 and didn’t fold, instead regaining possession with a shot to tie or win with under 4 minutes left.

The Chiefs forced a turnover on Downs to finally put away the Broncos, but not without a fight.

Don’t credit Rosburg, because he’s not having it.

“They didn’t rally for me. I had nothing to do with it,” he said. “It was them. They rallied for them. They rallied for these fans. They’ve got so much more invested than me. These coaches have so much more invested than me. I was sitting on my dock drinking coffee (when the Broncos added him as a special assistant early in the season).”

Sutton draws praise

Courtland Sutton has one game of 100-plus receiving yards this season. Still, Rosburg came away impressed with Sutton’s four-catch, 44-yard performance against the Chiefs.

“Courtland Sutton was just a beast (Sunday). I just love how that man plays,” the interim said.

The Broncos offense cracked 20 first downs for only the fourth time, and their 307 total yards marked the fourth straight game they’ve eclipsed 300. Rosburg said first-time play-caller Justin Outten and passing game Coach Klint Kubiak, the previous play- caller, excelled in tandem.

Their objective: “What does Russell Wilson do well and how can we assist him?” We want to do the things that he does well. We want him to be fully bought-in with those things,” Rosburg said.

Notes

Rosburg declined to say if kick returner Montrell Washington would be active vs. the Chargers. The Rookie was a healthy scratch at Kansas City. … The Broncos are 0-5 vs. the AFC West. The Chargers beat the Broncos 19-16 in overtime in Week 6. … In his debut as interim coach, Rosburg said, “I felt like I was where I belonged.” There were technical difficulties, however, as he made “some switching errors” on his headset. … With a loss Sunday, the Broncos would finish with fewer than five wins for only the second time since 1982.