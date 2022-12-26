Broncos name Jerry Rosburg as Interim Head Coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following the Broncos’ decision to part ways with Nathaniel Hackett, Denver has named Senior Assistant Jerry Rosburg as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Rosburg joined the Broncos following Week 2, and he assisted with Denver’s game-management operation.

A longtime NFL special teams coordinator, Rosburg spent 11 years in the role for the Ravens and also served as associate head coach for the Ravens. During his time in Baltimore, Rosburg helped guide the Ravens to top-five finishes in the league’s special teams rankings in each of his final seven seasons. As a member of Baltimore’s staff during the 2012 season, Rosburg was part of the Super Bowl XLVII Championship team.

Prior to joining Baltimore in 2008, Rosburg also worked for the Browns (2001-06) and Falcons (2007) as their special teams coordinator.

Rosburg has more than 40 years of coaching experience and has spent nearly two decades at the NFL level.

A former All-American linebacker at North Dakota State, Rosburg also has collegiate coaching experience at Northern Michigan, Western Michigan, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College and Notre Dame.