Broncos lose to Colts 12-9 in ugly field goal fest

The Denver Broncos lost to the Indianapolis Colts at home in an ugly Thursday Night Football Showdown in Week 5.

Denver’s offense looked sharp early with a 10-play opening drive as quarterback Russell Wilson marched the team downfield, but the Broncos stalled in the red zone yet again and settled for a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

That stalled drive signaled the start of an underwhelming night for the offense. Wilson led just one more field goal drive in the first half as Denver took a 6-3 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Colts added a field goal in the third quarter and after having a field goal attempt blocked, the Broncos later added a field goal of their own to take a 9-6 lead late in the third quarter. Indianapolis later converted a field goal late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime tied at 9-9.

In overtime, the Colts scored a field goal on the opening possession, giving Denver an opportunity to match or top the score. The Broncos got down to Indy’s five-yard line and tried to convert on fourth-and-one instead of kicking a game-tying field goal. Wilson’s pass fell incomplete and Denver lost 12-9.

While the offense was extremely disappointing, Denver’s defense was excellent with six sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions courtesy of safety Caden Sterns.

The loss was costly for the Broncos as cornerback Ronald Darby and inside linebacker Josey Jewell both suffered knee injuries in the second quarter. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning also left in the fourth quarter with a wrist injury, and Garett Bolles was carted off the field late in the game with an apparent leg injury.

Wilson and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones were also evaluated for possible head injuries in the fourth quarter. Both players were cleared to return and finished the game.

Up next for the Broncos is an 11-day break before a Monday Night Football Showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 6.

