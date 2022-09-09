Broncos launch first-ever Girls High School Flag Football pilot program in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have launched the first-ever Girls High School Flag Football pilot program in Colorado, it was announced Friday.

The pilot, funded by Denver Broncos Charities, features three school districts, 25 teams and over 550 participants.

“The Denver Broncos are thrilled to have this opportunity to help bring the girls high school flag to 25 high schools throughout the Denver Metro Area,” said Bobby Mestas, Broncos Director of Youth & High School Football. “The districts, the schools and the Colorado High School Activities Association have been tremendous partners thus far and we’re excited to offer the sport of football to more than 500 female student athletes this fall.”

The Broncos, alongside the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), worked to launch this three-year pilot program, with the ultimate goal of helping Girls High School Flag become a sanctioned, CHSAA sport statewide.

“The Colorado High School Activities Association is proud to partner with the Denver Broncos and our high schools as we look to promote this new opportunity for female participation in flag football”, said CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger. “Flag football is a fast, fun and exciting way to experience the game of football, and we are thrilled that girls in Broncos Country will have the chance to participate in this experience first-hand.”

Practices started on Tuesday for each program and the first Girls High School Flag Jamboree will take place on Saturday at All-City Stadium (1500 S Franklin St., Denver, CO 80218). Jamborees will take place every Saturday with a minimum of three games played per school. District postseason tournaments begin on Saturday, Oct. 8, where eight teams will advance to play in a single-elimination Championship tournament held at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Inaugural Championship team will be honored at the annual High School Salute game this season vs. Arizona on Dec. 18.

“Jeffco Athletics is extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Denver Broncos, Cherry Creek Athletics and Denver Public Schools Athletics this fall,” said Patrick Simpson, Executive Director of Athletics and Activities for Jeffco Public Schools. “This pilot will provide our female student-athletes with the incredible opportunity to bring girls flag football to the state of Colorado.”

Home and away jerseys for each team were provided by NIKE, at no cost to the programs.