Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy gets hefty fine for making contact with official, removing helmet vs. Chiefs, per report

Jerry Jeudy’s Wallet took a sizable hit Friday, as the NFL levied two fines on the Broncos wide receiver for his outburst during the team’s Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Per NFL Media, the wideout was fined a total of $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Specifically, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official, plus $13,261 for removing his helmet.

The outburst came early in the contest following an apparent non-call by the officials. Jeudy was extremely upset, ripped off his helmet and jawed at one official while bumping him with his chest.

He was not flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game nor was he ejected, but the league’s punishment suggests that there should have been some sort of in-game punishment. The more than $36K fine is the extent of Jeudy’s punishment, as the NFL will not suspend him for Sunday’s Matchup against the Cardinals.

Against the Chiefs, Jeudy proceeded to have by far his best outing of the season, catching eight of his nine targets for 73 yards and three touchdowns. They had three touchdowns on the season before this outing. Despite Jeudy’s nose for the end zone, Denver dropped to 3-10 on the year after falling to Kansas City, 34-28. The Broncos are also eliminated from playoff contention.