Broncos Consensus underdogs to 49ers

Week 3 of the NFL season sees the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers facing off Sunday Night Football. Broncos Wire takes a look at the temperature of the NFL landscape and their picks for this important game.

Pro Football Talk-NBC Sports: 49ers win

PFT Contributors Mike Florio and Michael David Smith both predict a Denver loss. “The Broncos are tangled up in the mechanics of play calling,” Florio said. “The 49ers have an elite roster. Now that the quarterback situation has been resolved, look for the 49ers to begin to thrive.”

Sporting News: 49ers win

Vinnie Iyer sees the 49ers coming into Denver and pulling out a win. “The 49ers’ winning formula remains the same with Jimmy Garoppolo,” Iyer said. As with most Writers across the board, he sees the Broncos’ Offensive inconsistencies as an Achilles’ heel towards points on the board.

ESPN: 49ers win

ESPN’s Eric Moody and Seth Walder both predict a 49ers win by identical 23-20 scores. San Francisco Writer Nick Wagoner even Predicted that the Niners would not allow a touchdown pass by the Broncos’ Russell Wilson.

CBS Sports: 49ers win

CBS Sports Writers collectively agree that the Broncos’ red zone failures in the first two games of 2022 do not bode well against the 49ers. Writer Jordan Dajani highlighted the irony of the 49ers’ keeping quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason, believing that his consistency will be the key to the game.

NFL Network: 49ers win

NFL Network’s Around the NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal rounds out a unanimous panel of writers foreseeing a 49ers win. “I have questions about Denver’s Offensive line that will be answered this week in a way they weren’t against Seattle and Houston,” Rosenthal said.

Denver being an underdog at home is an unusual occurrence. Can the Broncos prove the experts wrong?

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game

Story Originally appeared on Broncos Wire