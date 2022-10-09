Broncos-Colts Thursday Night Football was beyond bad: ‘Worst football game I have ever witnessed’

There’s bad. Then there’s the Broncos-Colts game that aired on Thursday Night Football.

Indianapolis beat Denver, 12-9 in overtime. And yes, the game was as bad as the score sounds. Consider what folks were saying on Twitter:

Former WFAN host Mike Francesa: “We have seen enough of the Broncos in prime time to last us quite a while. Awful!”

Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov: “Broncos fans are leaving before overtime begins. YIKES.”

Veteran broadcaster Jim Rome: “This is literally the worst football game I have ever witnessed … No way the worst game ever WASN’T going to OT. Don’t tell me bad football is better than no football”

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee: “This is brutal”

Former NFL head coach Wade Phillips: “I think both teams should consider punting on 1st down.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: “Someone had to win. And it was the #Colts.”

With the loss, the Broncos fell to 2-3 this season. Not exactly what they had in mind when they ransomed their future to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and handed him a five-year, $245 million contract extension.

On Thursday, Wilson threw a pair of game-breaking interceptions and missed a chance to win the game in overtime with his errant throw on fourth-and-inches from the Colts’ 6-yard line. Wilson completely missed a wide-open KJ Hamler and tried to Squeeze the ball in to Courtland Sutton, which fell incomplete, ending the game.

Per NFL Network’s James Palmer: “#broncos WR KJ Hamler to me on the final play of the game. ‘I could have walked in.’”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky: “Russ looks either hurt or is totally checked out/disinterested He’s never looked this bad”

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe: “So F’ing late with the football RUSS”

SI’s Conor Orr: “Russell Wilson doesn’t have Pete Carroll to take the blame anymore”

USA Today’s Doug Farrar: “Russell Wilson’s Thursday night disaster against the Colts was just the latest in a series of disasters.”

WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks: “Sometimes the best moves are the ones you don’t make. The #Eagles are far better off with Jalen Hurts than Russell Wilson.”

After the game, Wilson fell on his sword.

“I let the team down tonight. When you play this game, the one thing you’re going to know is that you’re going to go through adversity. … At the end of the day, I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play better. We had some good drives. We moved the ball into the red zone and we didn’t capitalize on some of them. There are some plays here and there that we can capitalize on. … It’s us. The one thing I know is I’ve gone through tough times before, gone through obstacles, gone through challenges. Gone through highs and gone through lows, lot of highs, lot of highs. Several lows. No one’s ever going to get me discouraged — ever. … I’m looking forward to turning it around. Because when we do, it’s going to be a special story. There’s no other way to think because that’s all I know.”

It’s nice that Wilson accepted responsibility for his mistakes. But at this point, Amazon must be wondering if it made a mistake by ponying up $1 billion a year for Thursday Night Football.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

