Broncos booed by fans over goal-line sequence

It took fewer than two regular season games for Denver Broncos fans to start getting discouraged with their new head coach and quarterback.

Fans at Empower Field at Mile High rained boos on the Broncos during an ugly goal-line sequence late in the first half of the team’s game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Denver was trailing 6-3 and had 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Russell Wilson and company got the ball all the way down to the 1, but couldn’t convert on 4th down.

The boos first came when Wilson threw the ball away out of the back of the end zone. Fans then seemed encouraged when it looked like head Coach Nathaniel Hackett might go for it on 4th down. The moans and groans returned when Hackett sent out the field goal unit.

The boos are growing from #Broncos fans in Mile High pic.twitter.com/u6GCtPU7tL — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 18, 2022

Hackett opted to take the easy three points to tie the game 6-6 heading into halftime. A lot of people disagree with the conservative call.

The Broncos were supposed to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders after they acquired Wilson in a blockbuster trade. They still might be, but their season got off to a bad start with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Hackett made a costly decision late in that game, and he later admitted he should have handled it differently.