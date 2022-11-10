Broncos back at state volleyball tourney – American Press

Broncos back at state volleyball tourney Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The Sam Houston Broncos have seen some ups and downs the last few seasons but at last find themselves back in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament.

“A volleyball season is like being on a roller-coaster ride,” Sam Houston head Coach Rene Fontenot said. “It is intense and there are ups and downs. But at the end of it, you want to be exhilarated and it has been fulfilling.

“It has been a few years since we have had this, so it feels good to have that again. They are super excited — the families, the community and the kids at school. We feel really good.”

Well. 5 Sam Houston (30-10) will play No. 4 Northshore in a Division I quarterfinal at 4:20 pm Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Two seasons ago, the COVID Pandemic limited the Broncos to 12 matches and a first-round playoff loss. Last season, as things started to somewhat return to normal, the Broncos won 27 games but lost in the regional round. Sam Houston won 30 games this season for the first time since 2008 and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

Fontenot said a core of juniors, led by Kat Manuel, Addison Melendy, Anna Claire Norris and Mallory Wills have meshed well with Lone senior Cadence Matthews to lead the Broncos.

“I think they were ready to take on that leadership role,” Fontenot said. “They complimented the one senior very well.

“I always worry when there is one senior. It is really hard. Cadence is that silent leader. She is not really vocal, but those Juniors are pretty intense. It all fell into place. They gave each other room to be themselves and accept that instead of trying to conform everybody to the same type of mentality.”

Northshore (25-14) has won 11 of its last 12 matches, including a three-set win over No. 13 Chalmette in the regional round, led by senior Tierney Terrell’s 18 kills.

“It is a New Orleans team and they play with a lot of confidence,” Fontenot said. “They have a couple of kids that are highly skilled, but it should be a good match.”

Fontenot said Sam Houston has improved its blocking lately to disrupt opponents’ attacks.

“We have been doing a lot of work on trying to better see the ball instead of just watching the hitter,” she said. “For Younger players, that is a big Transitional point where they are finding the ball at that point up in the air is so beneficial and being patient enough to jump after the hitter.

“What we were doing was consistently jumping with the hitter, and as a Blocker you don’t jump as high. You don’t have your approach so you end up getting beat out at the net.”