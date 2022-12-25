Broncos at Rams: Free Live Stream NFL Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On the first game of Christmas Day, the Denver Broncos will head west to California to take on the Los Angeles Rams. A game that was anticipated in the early season to be a great Christmas Day game has turned into a Matchup without stars due to injuries and various circumstances. The Broncos are just 4-10 this season and the lack of chemistry between quarterback Russell Wilson and Coach Nathaniel Hackett is too evident. Despite that, Wilson has still thrown for 2,805 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions on the season. Still, the trade for Wilson looks like a bad move by the Broncos.

How to Watch Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams Today:

Game Date: December 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WRBL – Columbus, GA)

Live stream the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rams are also just 4-10 and are one of the fastest reigning Super Bowl Champions to be eliminated from the next playoffs. Injuries have just plagued this team that started with superstar receiver Cooper Kupp.

After Kupp, it was quarterback Matthew Stafford that went down, and then Allen Robinson. Now, it rests in the hands of Baker Mayfield, Cam Akers and Tutu Atwell going forward.

Regional restrictions may apply.