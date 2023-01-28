Bronco soccer wins first district title – American Press

Bronco soccer wins first district title Published 9:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

MOSS BLUFF — Eight years ago, Sam Houston High’s boys soccer team hit a low point. The program was forced to fold for two seasons due to lack of interest.

But fast-forward to this season and the Broncos can call themselves district champions for the first time in program history.

“To finally get closure and affirmation of all the hard work they have put in it is awesome,” Sam Houston head Coach Trey Jones said. “We are excited and happy for them, especially our Seniors Tonight that have put in the work all this time.”

Sam Houston (15-4-2, 3-0-1) won the District 3-II title on Friday with an 8-0 win over Opelousas (1-10-2, 0-4).

The Broncos didn’t have a team in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

When Jones, who played collegiately for Delta State and spent time as an Assistant at Troy and McNeese State, took over at the start of the 2018-2019 season, the Broncos hadn’t been to the Playoffs since 2012.

“To come back from a team that was completely canceled to now being district champions is a big deal,” Jones said. “After coming on board and being here five years, the past three years, including this year, we have made the playoffs. This year has been the highest we have been seeded, the most wins in school history and the first time to actually contend for a district championship.”

The Broncos set a single-season school record with 15 wins with a group of eight seniors, led by Captain and defender Jacob Brewster.

“It was really coming in and changing the culture,” Jones said. “We are not really known for soccer players.

“We tried to find anyone who was an athlete and athletic. This year what stood out from each year is that we have senior leadership from Jacob Brewster. They have rallied the kids and set the tone for the season.”

Senior goalkeeper Dallas Yentzen recorded his ninth shutout.

Junior Trenton Monceaux, the Broncos’ leading scorer at 16 goals, opened the scoring for the Broncos 2 minutes into the game with a goal off the left post. Bray Duplechain and AJ Monticello (15 goals) followed with goals in quick succession for a 3-0 lead by the 6th minute.

Senior Caleb Shirley scored two of the Broncos’ next four goals, including one on a penalty kick in the 12th minute.

Joshua Sheckells squeezed a goal inside the left post, and Joshua Dubard scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute. Drew Bailey closed out the scoring with a goal in the final two minutes of the first half.

Sam Houston scored all his goals in the first half, ending the game on the eight-goal Mercy rule.

The Broncos split the district title with North Vermilion (9-8-7, 3-0-1), who beat Beau Chene (9-11-5, 2-2) 3-1 on Friday.

Sam Houston entered the game ranked No. 13 in Division II. The playoff pairings will be released on Tuesday.