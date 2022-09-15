Bronco soccer earns two GPAC Offensive POTW Awards

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the following Men’s and Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for contests played Sept. 5-11, 2022.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

Men’s Offense – Paul Obrusnik, Hastings College (Midfielder)

Obrusnik of Hastings College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Obrusnik, a junior, from Wuerzburg, Germany, netted his first career hat trick in a 6-1 win over McPherson. Prior to Sunday’s match he had only recorded two goals and one assist over his career.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Women’s Soccer Players of the Week

Women’s Offense – Naomi Pedroza, Hastings College (Forward)

Pedroza of Hastings College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Pedroza, a junior, from Hastings, Nebraska, has found success in her first year as a Bronco. On the week she scored four goals and dished out a pair of assists as Hastings picked up wins of 5-2 over Bethany and 7-2 over Baker. She has a team high six goals and three assists this season.

