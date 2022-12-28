Broken water line damages Globe-News Center for Performing Arts

A broken water line at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has caused damage to the facility and will result in one event being moved to the Amarillo Civic Center auditorium, the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, on Dec. 24, a water line on the fire suppression system broke on the third floor of the facility, causing substantial damage. The break in the water line was due to a parts failure and not due to recent cold temperatures, the city said.

The city’s Facilities Department repaired the leak, and the drying process and flood Remediation began immediately on Dec. 24.

“We expect the repair work to take several weeks to complete,” said COA Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth. “As of right now, it appears only one event will be affected. The Civic Center team stepped forward and moved the event to the Civic Center Auditorium later this month.

“The good news is that none of the stage areas or seating areas were affected. It looks like the damage was only on the north side of the building, affecting mainly restrooms and carpeting. We should have more information on the timing for repairs in the days to come as we finalize the assessments.”

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at [email protected]