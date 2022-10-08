Broken Bow’s Johnson wins program’s first individual conference title in girls golf

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) – History, made. Broken Bows Camryn Johnson stands alone in an elite position being the first Southwest Conference individual Champion in schools history.

“During that day, I had no idea, that nobody had ever won”, says Johnson.

The moment it happened was kind of a blur and when Johnson asked her reaction, she couldn’t believe it.

“After my first nine I was down to another girl, and I just kind of thought to myself, if I wanna win I kind of got to pick it up and after my round when Coach told me I was the first ever, that was definitely exciting”, says Johnson. “I had people that I didn’t even know in this town come up to me and tell me congratulations so that was super exciting and super cool that people followed along with it”, stated Johnson.

“Camryn is definitely the best parts of golf, we have made such good friends through golf, and its fun to watch her succeed, and its fun to watch her shoot the scores we all know we can, she’s always pushing us to do our best , she’s always challenging us and she’s always the person that stays behind and always the person who comes out on the weekends for extra practice, and time and it’s really someone we look up to”, says Johnson’s teammate Molly Custer.

“In our conference to have an individual Champion is quite the accomplishment because it’s a long list of who is who, so she does a lot of extra work and a lot of extra things that kind of goes unnoticed but everyone is noticing now with her accomplishments says head Coach Kelly Cooksley. “She’s just overall a great kid and she is a great asset not only for our school but for our community as well” Cooksley went on to say.

One goal crossed off her list and as for Johnson’s next.

“Next goal would definitely be state we got there as a team and we did pretty well as a team and I’m just looking for something big individually this year”, says Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.