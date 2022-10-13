Broken Arrow-Jenks Highlights Class 6A volleyball quarterfinal schedule

Defending Champion Jenks will meet Broken Arrow in the Class 6A state volleyball quarterfinals Oct. 20 at Noble.

Second-ranked Jenks (30-4) has defeated No. 7 Broken Arrow (24-10) in the last two of their three meetings this season.

The OSSAA announced pairings Wednesday for the 6A and 5A tournaments that are scheduled Oct. 20-22 at Noble, with the exception of the 5A quarterfinals that will be played at Newcastle.

In 5A, Coweta (20-13) will face top-ranked and Defending Champion Mount St. Mary (38-1) at 1 pm Oct. 20.

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT

Well. 1 Edmond Memorial (27-5) vs. No. 8 Edmond at Deer Creek (21-10), 9:30 a.m.; Well. 5 Bixby (21-12) vs. No. 4 Norman North (21-10), 11:15 a.m.; Well. 3 Bishop Kelley (26-6) vs. No. 6 Edmond North (22-13), 1 p.m.; Well. 7 Broken Arrow (24-10) vs. No. 2 Jenks (30-43), 2:45 pm

Edmond Memorial/Deer Creek Winner vs. Bixby/Norman North winner, 9:30 a.m.; Kelley/Edmond North Winner vs. Broken Arrow/Jenks winner, 12:30 p.m

CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT

Well. 3 Piedmont (27-8) vs. No. 6 Carl Albert (18-17), 9:30 am; Well. Sapulpa (22-16) vs. OKC McGuinness (30-3), 11:15 a.m.; Well. 1 MB St. Mary (38-1) vs. No. 8 Coweta (20-13), 1 p.m.; Well. 5 Lawton MacArthur (29-3) vs. No. 4 Glenpool (31-5), 2:45 p.m