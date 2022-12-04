‘Broke the Sporting Code’: LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Once Condemned His Nasty Altercation After a Fan Made Bizarre ‘You’re a Choker’ Comments

The sport of golf isn’t short of hecklers. Fans frequently try to annoy the golfer with some personal comments. Although most players tend to ignore it, one such taunter got under the skin of Greg Norman. Let’s take a look back at the 1986 US Open when Norman decided to jump into the fan gallery to call out his hater.

Although currently the head of the LIV Golf, the Hall of Famer is known to be one of the Greatest Golfers of all time. However, despite having two Majors to his name, Norman could have added plenty more trophies to his cabinet if only he hadn’t finished as a runner-up in several instances.

Nevertheless, a month before his country’s Major win in 1986, the Australian golfer’s emotions got the better of him. Let’s take a look back at the infamous incident that unfolded at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Greg Norman loses his calm on a hater

Ahead of the final round at the 1986 US Open, Norman was on the verge of winning the Major as he was leading the event. However, the crowd wasn’t very friendly with the Australian golfer as they made some offensive comments about ‘the Shark.’

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain – June 8, 2022 Chief executive of LIV Golf Investments Greg Norman before the Pro-Am Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

“It was interesting with the crowd reaction,” said Norman during a 2019 podcast Episode of ‘Undeniable with Dan Patrick.’ They further shared the words the hostile crowd had for him. According to him, the crowd said,Go home you effin Aussie, You can’t play golf, You’re a choker.”

“It was very hard because they get you in between walking from the green to the tee when you’ve got six feet of space and they’re yelling in your ear”, said the LIV Chief. Although most Golfers tend to ignore it, the Shark had enough of humiliation. Norman stated it was hard to remain focused and ended up losing his cool. They finally decided to have some words for one of the hecklers.

“I went up into the gallery and I just knew who it was. There was this sea of ​​faces and I just swung to the right, walked right up to this guy, and I said ‘Look, if you want to say something to me, say it to me in the car park at the end of the round when I can do something about it.’”

Although the incident took place more than three decades ago, does Norman regret it? Moreover, did the hater actually show up at the parking lot? Let’s find out.

Norman regrets his decision

While sharing the story in 2019, the interviewers asked whether the fan did come to the parking lot later. The Hall of Famer replied, “Hell No“. While speaking about his decision to go and face his heckler, Norman claims it wasn’t the right call.

“I broke the Sporting code of golf,” the 67-year-old Norman admitted. They added, “I should’ve never done it. I had just had enough. But it was just an education for me to tune myself out or block things out a little bit better.” The incident got the better of the Australian golfer even while competing.

They ended up scoring 75 in the final round, six shots behind the winner, Raymond Floyd. Nevertheless later in the year, Norman finally got his hands on a Major Trophy after claiming the 1986 Open Championship.

Maybe if it wasn’t for the heckler, Norman would have three Majors on his resume. Nevertheless, he was and is highly regarded for his playing style rather than his feats in the sport.

