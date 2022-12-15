Brockton High boys basketball finds first win in thrilling fashion

BROCKTON — Brockton’s Cam Monteiro and Hingham’s Liam McBride have a lot in common.

Both Captain their high school basketball teams as the primary ball-handler, both can create a quality shot from anywhere and both — this isn’t a Shocker — get the call in crunch time.

So when the two elite talents shared the same court in a Clash at Brockton High Wednesday night, both brought their A-game but Monteiro’s Boxers survived to win a thriller that came down to the final buzzer, 64-62.

Speaking of similarities — both Monteiro and McBride led their respective teams with 18 points (Monteiro added 5 rebounds and 4 assists; McBride added 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks).

