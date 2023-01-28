Brock Purdy’s most Unexpected NFL lesson perfectly portrays the 49ers QB

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not an accident.

The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ Storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.

But as he reflects on the season in what’s been anything but a typical Rookie experience, Purdy Revealed the most unexpected lesson the NFL has taught him.

“I would just say not getting too high and not getting too low,” Purdy told Reporters Friday. “There’s definitely been times in the game where you think things are going well and you think, ‘Man, this isn’t as bad,’ but then you get humbled real quick.

“So I think there are some good lessons that I’ve learned so far where you feel like things are going well and you just got to stay even-keeled. You got to go play another drive, another possession or another quarter. It’s the NFL. Everyone is good. It doesn’t matter how good you feel going into a game, you can get humbled real quick. Kyle [Shanahan] told me about that recently and I feel like it’s definitely stood out to me.”

That explains why the young QB always appears to be so cool, calm and collected on the field.

When Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury in the 49ers’ Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4, Purdy’s name was called. They didn’t panic, they didn’t disappoint and they definitely didn’t look like a rookie.

That has been the continued storyline for Purdy, as his record as a starter (9-0) remains perfect.

He’s now one win away from leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LVII, but first, he must overcome his biggest challenge yet. Purdy will play in his first NFL road playoff game when San Francisco takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

If victorious, Purdy would become the first rookie QB to win a conference championship game.

But as he said, not too high, not too low. That surely will be the theme for Purdy and the 49ers come Sunday.

