Brock Purdy sustained right UCL injury, 49ers believe

Report: 49ers believe Purdy sustained UCL injury vs. Eagles

Brock Purdy is set to undergo an MRI on Monday for what the 49ers believe is an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday night, citing sources.

Schefter also reported that the hope is Purdy didn’t rupture his UCL, which would require a lengthy injury rehab.

Purdy suffered the injury on the 49ers’ first offensive drive against the Eagles when edge rusher Haason Reddick hit his arm, forcing a fumble, which Philadelphia recovered.

Josh Johnson replaced Purdy for the rest of the first half and began the second half as the quarterback before sustaining a concussion on the 49ers’ opening drive of the third quarter.

Purdy was forced to come back in, but the 49ers’ offense was limited in what it was capable of doing. They threw the ball just two times after returning to the game.

“My arm, felt like it stretched out,” Purdy told Reporters after the game. “Just felt like a really a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back. Just pain really all over.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that Purdy “couldn’t throw” and the rookie quarterback echoed that, saying his limit was five or 10 yards.

The 49ers and Purdy should find out Monday the severity of his injury and how long he will need to recover. At the moment, he likely will compete with former No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance for the starting job, although there are some within the San Francisco organization who believe Purdy has already won the battle.

But if Purdy has a serious injury, that could further complicate the 49ers’ quarterback situation heading into next season.