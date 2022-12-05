Brock Purdy saves the day, Joe Burrow is KC’s Kryptonite & Deshaun Watson’s underwhelming return

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The playoff picture in both conferences was shaken like a snow-globe in an earthquake on Sunday afternoon as two developments from the late games may very well determine this January’s playoff seedings.

First, in San Francisco, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a broken foot that will reportedly sideline him for the rest of the season, significantly dampening the hopes of a major playoff contender. In that game, the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins, bumping the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC East. Paired with the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the afternoon’s other marquee matchup, Buffalo suddenly jumped from the fifth to the first overall seed in a matter of hours.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all thirteen of Sunday’s games from around the league including the aforementioned injury to Garoppolo, the Joe Burrow’s Bengals rounding into Super Bowl form yet again, the Minnesota Vikings holding off the New York Jets, Deshaun Watson’s return to football in Houston and Lamar Jackson’s ill-timed knee injury.

0:20 Miami Dolphins 17, San Francisco 49ers 33

10:15 Kansas City Chiefs 24, Cincinnati Bengals 27

18:40 New York Jets 22, Minnesota Vikings 29

25:40 Washington Commanders 20, New York Giants 20 (OT)

29:25 Cleveland Browns 27, Houston Texans 14

41:45 Indianapolis Colts 19, Dallas Cowboys 54

44:35 Tennessee Titans 10, Philadelphia Eagles 35

48:40 Denver Broncos 9, Baltimore Ravens 10

54:05 Los Angeles Chargers 20, Las Vegas Raiders 27

57:50 Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 19

59:40 Pittsburgh Steelers 19, Atlanta Falcons 16

61:30 Jacksonville Jaguars 14, Detroit Lions 40

64:40 Seattle Seahawks 27, Los Angeles Rams 23

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow hands the ball off to RB Samaje Perine during the team’s 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor’s legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team Hoodie or make one from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor Scholarship at Howard University.

Story continues

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts