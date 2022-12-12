Brock Purdy: College football career, stats, highlights, records
Before he made headlines as Mr. Irrelevant-turned-San Francisco 49ers starter, Brock Purdy put on a show at quarterback for Iowa State. Purdy rocketed into the limelight as a sophomore, gaining national attention. By his senior season, Purdy was one of the greatest quarterbacks in Cylcone history.
Here’s everything you need to know about Brock Purdy’s college career.
The vitals are Brock Purdy
School: Iowa State
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-0
Weight: 212 pounds
Years active: 2018-2021
Here are Brock Purdy’s career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|Year
|games
|comp
|att
|comp. %
|passport Yds
|pass TD
|INT
|Rush Att
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|2018
|10
|146
|220
|66
|2,250
|16
|7
|100
|308
|5
|2019
|13
|312
|475
|66
|3,982
|27
|9
|93
|249
|8
|2020
|12
|243
|365
|67
|2,750
|19
|9
|87
|382
|5
|2021
|13
|292
|407
|72
|3,188
|19
|8
|85
|238
|1
|Career
|48
|993
|1,467
|68
|12,170
|81
|33
|365
|1.177
|19
Another one for @CycloneFB 💪 @brockpurdy13 finds @charliekolar_ to put Iowa State back on the board pic.twitter.com/PZJWWk8gRY
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020
Where did Brock Purdy go to college?
Brock Purdy, a native of Arizona, attended Iowa State. Per 247Sports, Purdy signed with Iowa State over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Boise State and others.
What kind of prospect was Brock Purdy in high school?
Purdy was a three-star quarterback at Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona. They lost two Arizona state championship games in 2016 and 2017. During the 2017 season, Purdy threw for 4,410 yards and 57 touchdowns (an Arizona Conference 6A record), while rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. Purdy won Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors after his 2017 season. Purdy finished his career with 8,937 passing yards and 107 touchdowns while averaging a 3.8 GPA.
What were some of Brock Purdy’s best games in college?
Here are some of Purdy’s most notable performances in college:
Iowa State 48, Oklahoma State 42 | October 6, 2018
- 18-23 passing, 318 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception, 84 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown
- Fourth-most passing touchdowns in school history
- Debut performance of the bench
Washington State 28, Iowa State 26 | December 28, 2018 (Alamo Bowl)
- 18-27 passing, 315 passing yards, two interceptions, 46 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns
- Iowa State bowl record for passing yards
- Iowa State Bowl record for rushing touchdowns
Iowa State 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20 | Sept. 21, 2019
- 21-27 passing, 435 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception, 75 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns
- Iowa State single-game total offense record
- Iowa State single-game touchdowns responsible record
Iowa State 41, Kansas 31 | Nov. 23, 2019
- 29-42 passing, 372 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception, one rushing touchdown
- 10-10 passing for 135 yards with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in a fourth-quarter comeback.
Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30 | October 3, 2020
- 12-24 passing, 254 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown
- Fourth-quarter comeback
- Beat every school in the Big 12 in his career
Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6 | December 5, 2020
- 20-23 passing, 247 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 38 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown
- Fourth-best single-game completion percentage in school history
Iowa State 34, Oregon 17 | Jan. 2, 2021 (Fiesta Bowl)
- 20-29 passing, 156 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 39 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
- Offensive MVP of the game
Iowa State 59, Kansas 7 | October 2, 2021
- 17-22 passing, 245 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 37 rushing yards
- School-record four first-quarter touchdown passes
Iowa State 24, No. 8 Oklahoma State 21 | October 23, 2021
- 27-33 passing, 307 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns
- Seventh career fourth-quarter comeback
What Awards did Brock Purdy win in college?
Here are the Awards and honors Purdy won in college:
- Big 12 Sportsman of the Year (2022)
- First Team All-Big 12 – Coaches (2020); AP (2021)
- Second Team All-Big 12 – Coaches (2019, 2021)
- Second Team Senior Class Award All-American (2021)
- PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP (2020)
- Second Team Academic All-American – CoSIDA (2020, 2021)
- First Team Academic All-District – CoSIDA (2020, 2021)
- Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist (2019, 2020)
- Manning Award Semifinalist (2020)
- First Team Academic All-Big 12 (2019, 2020, 2021)
- HM All-Big 12 – Coaches (2018)
- Big 12 True Freshman of the Year – ESPN (2018)
- Dury Moss Outstanding Newcomer Award (2018)
- Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team (2018)