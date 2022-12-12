Brock Purdy: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Before he made headlines as Mr. Irrelevant-turned-San Francisco 49ers starter, Brock Purdy put on a show at quarterback for Iowa State. Purdy rocketed into the limelight as a sophomore, gaining national attention. By his senior season, Purdy was one of the greatest quarterbacks in Cylcone history.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brock Purdy’s college career.

The vitals are Brock Purdy

School: Iowa State

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 212 pounds

Years active: 2018-2021

Here are Brock Purdy’s career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games comp att comp. % passport Yds pass TD INT Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD 2018 10 146 220 66 2,250 16 7 100 308 5 2019 13 312 475 66 3,982 27 9 93 249 8 2020 12 243 365 67 2,750 19 9 87 382 5 2021 13 292 407 72 3,188 19 8 85 238 1 Career 48 993 1,467 68 12,170 81 33 365 1.177 19

Another one for @CycloneFB 💪 @brockpurdy13 finds @charliekolar_ to put Iowa State back on the board pic.twitter.com/PZJWWk8gRY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020

Where did Brock Purdy go to college?

Brock Purdy, a native of Arizona, attended Iowa State. Per 247Sports, Purdy signed with Iowa State over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Boise State and others.

What kind of prospect was Brock Purdy in high school?

Purdy was a three-star quarterback at Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona. They lost two Arizona state championship games in 2016 and 2017. During the 2017 season, Purdy threw for 4,410 yards and 57 touchdowns (an Arizona Conference 6A record), while rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. Purdy won Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors after his 2017 season. Purdy finished his career with 8,937 passing yards and 107 touchdowns while averaging a 3.8 GPA.

What were some of Brock Purdy’s best games in college?

Here are some of Purdy’s most notable performances in college:

Iowa State 48, Oklahoma State 42 | October 6, 2018

18-23 passing, 318 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception, 84 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown Fourth-most passing touchdowns in school history Debut performance of the bench



Washington State 28, Iowa State 26 | December 28, 2018 (Alamo Bowl)

18-27 passing, 315 passing yards, two interceptions, 46 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns Iowa State bowl record for passing yards Iowa State Bowl record for rushing touchdowns



Iowa State 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20 | Sept. 21, 2019

21-27 passing, 435 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception, 75 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns Iowa State single-game total offense record Iowa State single-game touchdowns responsible record



Iowa State 41, Kansas 31 | Nov. 23, 2019

29-42 passing, 372 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception, one rushing touchdown 10-10 passing for 135 yards with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in a fourth-quarter comeback.



Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30 | October 3, 2020

12-24 passing, 254 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown Fourth-quarter comeback Beat every school in the Big 12 in his career



Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6 | December 5, 2020

20-23 passing, 247 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 38 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown Fourth-best single-game completion percentage in school history



Iowa State 34, Oregon 17 | Jan. 2, 2021 (Fiesta Bowl)

20-29 passing, 156 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 39 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown Offensive MVP of the game



Iowa State 59, Kansas 7 | October 2, 2021

17-22 passing, 245 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 37 rushing yards School-record four first-quarter touchdown passes



Iowa State 24, No. 8 Oklahoma State 21 | October 23, 2021

27-33 passing, 307 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns Seventh career fourth-quarter comeback



What Awards did Brock Purdy win in college?

Here are the Awards and honors Purdy won in college: