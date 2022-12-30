Brock Bowers names NFL players he watches, models his game after

Brock Bowers firmly established himself as one of the best tight ends in the Nation in 2022. He led the Georgia Bulldogs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs in 2022 after leading in all 3 categories as a true freshman in 2021.

Before Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl against Michigan, Bowers spoke with the media on Thursday and was asked about which NFL players he enjoys watching and who he models his game after.

Unsurprisingly, it’s San Francisco’s George Kittle and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, arguably the 2 best tight ends in the league.

“I like to watch Kittle. He does so many things so well,” said Bowers. “Kelce is another one too. They’re both just awesome pass catchers and getting involved in the run game and everything.”

Kittle and Kelce are good examples for any young tight end. Both have been among the best at their position in the NFL over the last several seasons — while Kelce is considered the best receiving TE in the league, Kittle is well-known for his receiving and blocking.

As for Bowers, he’ll look to make it 2 national championships in as many seasons as he and the Bulldogs open their Playoff run against Michigan. Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Wolverines from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8 pm ET on ESPN.

(h/t ASAP Sports)