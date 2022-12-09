Brock Blais, Mickey Leapley win top Florida Awards

PONTE VEDRA — Ponte Vedra senior golfer Brock Blais and head golf Coach Mickley are 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Golf and Coach of the Year award winners.

Blais led the Sharks to the 2A state title by winning a five-hole playoff with Middleburg’s Chase Carroll after they tied with a 36-hole score of 1-under-par 143 (69-74).

Blais was honored to win Florida’s Mr. Golf.

“Everyday on and off the golf course, the team and I get prepared for the next tournament to go show all that we have,” Brock said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to have captured the state title and get nominated for the player of the year with this group of guys, especially Coach Leapley.”

Leapley repeated as the Coach of the Year after leading Ponte Vedra to its record sixth-straight state championship and eighth in school history. The Sharks have the longest team championship win streak and most team titles in FHSAA history.

The Sharks finished with a five-stroke lead over American Heritage to extend their winning streak.

“I’m very proud to be associated with so many good junior golfers,” Leapley said. “Ponte Vedra golf can’t do what it does without the local support system in the Ponte Vedra Beach community — from the local golf courses giving us tee times, school administration/athletic departments’ support along with a great group of parents.”

“It’s a great feeling to win, lead our program, support the guys in any way I can and watch these guys do what they do.”

The Sharks will graduate six seniors this year including Blais. Seniors Carson Brewer, Rohan Singh, Stefan Ink, Camden Smith and Danny Erickson also played their last seasons at Ponte Vedra.