Brock Blais, Mickey Leapley win top Florida Awards

PONTE VEDRA — Ponte Vedra senior golfer Brock Blais and head golf Coach Mickley are 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Golf and Coach of the Year award winners.

Blais led the Sharks to the 2A state title by winning a five-hole playoff with Middleburg’s Chase Carroll after they tied with a 36-hole score of 1-under-par 143 (69-74).

Blais was honored to win Florida’s Mr. Golf.

“Everyday on and off the golf course, the team and I get prepared for the next tournament to go show all that we have,” Brock said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to have captured the state title and get nominated for the player of the year with this group of guys, especially Coach Leapley.”

