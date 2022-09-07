BROADWAY SANDWICH Season Three to Premiere on ALL ARTS in October

ALL ARTS, the award-winning multimedia streaming platform dedicated to the arts, has announced that Broadway Sandwich, the three-time New York Emmy-nominated series Hosted by dancer, creative producer and arts entrepreneur Garen Scribner, will return for a third season this fall

The new season, consisting of eight episodes featuring Broadway’s best and brightest talent from critically acclaimed and beloved productions, will premiere Tuesdays beginning October 11 at 8 pm on ALL ARTS TV, the free ALL ARTS app and on their website. Episodes will also stream on ALL ARTS’ YouTube and Facebook on Tuesday and Thursdays beginning October 11.

Broadway Sandwich takes audiences behind the scenes to discover what Broadway’s biggest stars do in their free time sandwiched between Matinee and evening shows. This season spotlights Nadia Brown (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”), Sara Esty (“The Phantom of the Opera”), Leslie Donna Flesner (“Funny Girl”), Ayana George (“MJ: The Musical”), L Morgan Lee (“A Strange Loop”), Andrea Macasaet (“Six: The Musical”), Caleb Marshall-Villarreal (“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”), and John Eric Parker (“The Book of Mormon”).

“We are delighted to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Broadway’s re-opening with an exciting new season of Broadway Sandwich,” said James King, Senior Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. “The program brings theater lovers on an Adventure alongside leading talent, Illuminating the fascinating activities performers from hit Productions do to relax, learn or give back to their community between curtain calls.”

“This bite-sized program brings the Broadway community to audiences around the country,” said Joe Harrell, Executive Producer of ALL ARTS. “Through offering a rare glimpse into the day-to-day lives of talent, we hope to inspire the next generation of performers.”

Season three of Broadway Sandwich will Premiere Nationwide beginning October 11 at 8 pm ET on the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/BroadwaySandwich and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup). Audio description (AD) and closed captioning (CC) will be available.

Broadway Sandwich: “Six: The Musical” and “MJ: The Musical”

Premieres Tuesday, October 11 at 8 pm ET on ALL ARTS

Garen meets Andrea Macasaet, who plays Anne Boleyn, in “Six: The Musical.” Over dumplings, Andrea tells Garen how she went from karaoke contests as a child to “Six,” one of the biggest hits on Broadway. Then, Andrea takes Garen along to a physical therapy session before teaching him dance moves fit for a queen. Back at the theater, Andrea shares what it meant to her family to watch her on the Broadway stage for the very first time and gives viewers a sneak peek of her dressing room.

Garen also introduces viewers to one of the best Voices in the business, Ayana George, who plays Katherine Jackson in “MJ: The Musical.” Ayana shares her path to Broadway and sings alongside stars like John Legend and Alicia Keys. Next, the singer and Garen get a lesson in floral design from Broadway’s favorite florist ahead of Ayana’s upcoming wedding. Back at the theater, Ayana sings a special riff she creates on the spot for Broadway Sandwich.

Broadway Sandwich: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Premieres Tuesday, October 18 at 8 pm ET on ALL ARTS

Nadia Brown, who plays Rose Granger-Weasley in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” introduces Garen to the founder of Be An #ArtsHero to learn more about how important the arts are to the economy. Then, Nadia teaches Garen some of the “wand-ography” that earned the play a Tony Nomination for choreography. Before heading back to the theater, Garen tries the most famous candy in the wizarding world, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans.

In “Broadway Sandwich: Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, who plays Santiago, takes Garen to get smoothies and shares the importance of swings and understudies in the time of COVID-19. At Caleb’s bohemian-style apartment, he reveals the Secrets to styling his Mustache before helping Garen choreograph the next viral dance Sensation – the “Broadway Sandwich Slide.” At the theater, viewers see the Incredible set and get a look at Caleb’s costumes up close in his dressing room.

Broadway Sandwich: “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Book of Mormon”

Premieres Tuesday, October 25 at 8 pm ET on ALL ARTS

Garen spends time with his former “An American in Paris” co-star Sara Esty, who plays ballerina Meg Giry in “The Phantom of the Opera,” Broadway’s longest running show. Sara and Garen take a ballet class together as a warm-up for her evening show. Sara gives pointers on Pointe shoes and shares the secret to doing Pointe work without Slipping on The Phantom’s glossy stage floor. After learning some of Sara’s Choreography from the show, Garen has the chance to try the moves out on the stage, gets an up-close look at the famous chandelier, and checks out Sara’s costumes.

In “Broadway Sandwich: The Book of Mormon,” Garen and John Eric Parker head to lunch where the Broadway Veteran reveals what it was like to be in the original cast of Mormon when it took Broadway by storm, as well as what it’s like now , 11 years later. Then, Garen joins John Eric for a rehearsal with the Grammy-winning Gospel choir Broadway Inspirational Voices to learn and perform a new song in just a few minutes. Before the show, John Eric surprises Garen with a special piece from his own fashion line.

Broadway Sandwich: “Funny Girl” and “A Strange Loop”

Premieres Tuesday, November 1 at 8 pm ET on ALL ARTS

Eight shows a week is tough on the body, so after refueling with a meal, “Funny Girl” ensemble member Leslie Flesner takes Garen to try out PRTL, a fitness studio with the latest recovery technology. They try everything from dry floatation to an intense cold plunge. Then, Garen gets a lesson in Showgirl moves and a look at Leslie’s dressing room before the show.

Garen meets L Morgan Lee from the cast of “A Strange Loop,” the 2022 Tony Award-winning best musical, to go shopping for a sofa. But first they enjoy (Broadway) Sandwiches from L Morgan’s go-to spot: a deli right next to her stage door. There’s time for a quick spin on the stage and a peek at L Morgan’s dressing room before she needs to get ready for her evening performance.

Broadway Sandwich is a production of PÉNÉLOPE Studios. Created by executive producers Rebecca Soldinger and Garen Scribner of Broadway Sandwich Inc. Lloyd Jay Fass and Brandon DeLany are executive producers with Gretchen Connelie as producer. It is directed by Brandon DeLany and Hosted by Garen Scribner.

For ALL ARTS: Anna Campbell is Senior Multimedia Producer, Kristy Geslain and Joe Harrell are Executive Producers. James King is Senior Artistic Director. Diane Masciale and Neal Shapiro are Executives in Charge.

Leadership support for ALL ARTS is generously provided by Jody and John Arnhold and the Arnhold Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim, III, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Jerome L. Greene Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Anderson Family Charitable Fund, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and the Estate of Roland Karlen.