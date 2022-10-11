Broadway, movie hit now showing at White Plains Performing Arts Center

  • “The Prom” is a Hometown debut for its star, Pelham’s Janine LaManna, a seasoned Broadway actress.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center inaugurates its 20th anniversary season with what has become its bread and butter: The regional Premiere of a hit Broadway musical with wide appeal for its local audience.

The show marks a Hometown debut for its star, Pelham’s Janine LaManna, a seasoned Broadway actress whose credits include leading roles in “Seussical,” for which she was a Drama Desk Award nominee, as well as “Sweet Charity” and “The Drowsy Chaperone .”

LaManna has the plum role of Dee Dee Allen, a narcissistic Broadway actress whose career has hit the skids. “The Prom’s” plot revolves around efforts by Dee Dee and three other struggling Broadway stars to burnish their reputations by coming to the rescue of an Indiana teen who’s been banned from bringing her girlfriend to her high school prom.

“She is quite the stereotype of the Broadway actress in the musical theater sense,” LaManna said recently in describing Dee Dee. “She has a really lovely arc in which she finds herself inundated by her celebrity and her own fame and her own mystique.”

